Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Parachute
Fouta Stripe Bathrobe
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Parachute
Our Mediterranean-inspired Fouta Stripe Bathrobe is understatedly cool. With a minimalist line pattern, folded shawl collar, and snug waist-tie, this medium-weight robe has a clean, modern look.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Furbish Studio
White Opal Soap Rock
$12.00
from
Furbish Studio
BUY
DETAILS
Polder
Tissue Pod
$10.70
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Pier 1 Imports
Striped Natural Bath Rug
$24.95
from
Pier 1 Imports
BUY
DETAILS
Metro Decor
Metro Decor Cotton Blend Luxury Fabric Shower Curtain - 72" X 72", White
$17.98
$14.39
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Parachute
DETAILS
Parachute
Brushed Cotton Venice Set
$339.00
from
Parachute
BUY
DETAILS
Parachute
Down Alternative Pillow
$59.00
from
Parachute
BUY
DETAILS
Parachute
Down Alternative Mattress Pad
$169.00
from
Parachute
BUY
DETAILS
Parachute
Linen Sheet Set
$149.00
from
Parachute
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted