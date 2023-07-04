Little Brown

Fourth Wing By Rebecca Yarros

Dragons, war and Hunger Games-esque trials. Fourth Wing is a high-stakes, enemies-to-lovers fantasy romance perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo, Sarah J Maas and dark academia. Welcome to the brutal and elite world of Basgiath War College, where everyone has an agenda, and every night could be your last . . . Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail was supposed to enter the Scribe Quadrant, living a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general - also known as her tough-as-talons mother - has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. But when you're smaller than everyone else and your body is brittle, death is only a heartbeat away . . . because dragons don't bond to 'fragile' humans. They incinerate them. With fewer dragons willing to bond than cadets, most would kill Violet to better their own chances of success. The rest would kill her just for being her mother's daughter - like Xaden Riorson, the most powerful and ruthless wingleader in the Riders Quadrant. She'll need every edge her wits can give her just to see the next sunrise. Yet, with every day that passes, the war outside grows more deadly, the kingdom's protective wards are failing, and the death toll continues to rise. Even worse, Violet begins to suspect leadership is hiding a terrible secret. Alliances will be forged. Lives will be lost. Traitors will become allies . . . or even lovers. But sleep with one eye open because once you enter, there are only two ways out: graduate or die. About the Author Rebecca Yarros is the USA Today bestselling author of over fifteen novels, including The Things We Leave Unfinished and The Last Letter. "A gifted storyteller" (Kirkus), she is also the recipient of the Colorado Romance Writer's Award of Excellence for Eyes Turned Skyward from her Flight and Glory series. Rebecca loves military heroes and has been blissfully married to hers for over twenty years. She's the mother of six children, and is currently surviving the teenage years with three of her four hockey-playing sons. When she's not writing, you can find her at the hockey rink or sneaking in some guitar time while guzzling coffee. She and her family live in Colorado with their stubborn English bulldogs, two feisty chinchillas, and a Maine Coon kitten named Artemis, who rules them all. Industry Reviews Fourth Wing will have your heart pounding from beginning to end. Brutal games, grumpy dragons, complex characters, sizzling sexual tension, magic, and war... A fantasy like you've never read before. - Jennifer L. Armentrout Utterly immersive, fiercely romantic, and unforgivably addictive, this book is a spectacular masterpiece and my new fantasy obsession. - Lynette Noni Unputdownable thrill ride with an epic love story. - Tracy Wolff Fourth Wing is an unforgettable adventure from cover to cover. I cheered, laughed, grinned, and refused to put it down. This expertly crafted romantic fantasy is sure to launch the beginning of a brand-new insatiable fandom! - Lexi Ryan Buckle up because with non-stop action, sizzling romance, and the BEST DRAGONS EVER, you will not be able to put down Fourth Wing until the last page is turned. It's a wild, sexy, rollercoaster of a ride. - Mary E. Pearson Dragons and war, passion and power...Fourth Wing is dazzling. Rebecca Yarros has created a world as compelling as it is deadly, and I can't wait to see where she takes it next. - Nalini Singh Suspenseful, sexy, and with incredibly entertaining storytelling . . . readers of Sarah J. Maas and Leigh Bardugo will flock to this one. - Booklist (starred review) Romance author Yarros blends the epic tale of a reluctant dragon rider's coming-of-age with a sexy dark academia aesthetic in her astounding debut fantasy . . . Readers will be spellbound and eager for more. - Publishers Weekly (starred review)