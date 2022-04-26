Zwilling

Four Star Anniversary 8-piece Knife Block Set

This set of core knives sets the kitchen up with the absolute essentials. Tackle small-scale tasks with the paring knife, perform detailed jobs like peeling vegetables and segmenting fruit with the utility knife, and diced onions and slice meat with the chef’s knife. The knife block comes equipped with 3 extra slots for expansion of your knife collection. Four Star is the top-selling knife series for Zwilling worldwide. Honed and hand-finished by the most skilled artisans, this celebrated collection is the model of safety, ergonomics, and comfort. Thanks to their seamless transition from bolster to handle, the knives are comfortable to use for long periods of time. The bolster provides the right balance while acting as a safe finger guard. The knives are made of proprietary special formula steel that has been perfected for over 280 years. Combined with the signature Zwilling ice-hardening technique, these Friodur blades are harder, sharper, they will not stain or chip and they retain their sharpness longer. Precision-forged from a single piece of steel, the Sigmaforge knives have an exceptionally sturdy, balanced, and flexible blade.