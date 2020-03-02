Purist Collective
Founder 32oz – Element Top
$56.00
At Huckberry
Whatever beverage of choice you might have, it should taste perfect every time. And while reusable aluminum or glass canteens are great for the environment, they often leave a metallic or u201cfunkyu201d taste and smell after but a few uses. Purist Collective decided that settling for the status quo just wouldn't do, and developed a line of reusable canteens that can store your favorite beverages for days at a time without leaving that unsettling experience. Its state-of-the-art, unbreakable interior glass lining construction, double-wall vacuum insulated, and surgical-grade stainless steel inner make a Purist bottle a cut above the competition.