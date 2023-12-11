Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
TKEES
Foundations Matte Flip Flops
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Tibi
Bryan Shearling Flip Flop
BUY
$295.00
Tibi
Merrell
Hut Ultra Wrap
BUY
$47.99
$80.00
Merrell
Toteme
The City Suede Flat Sandals
BUY
$500.00
Matches
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-flor
BUY
$110.00
Birkenstock
More from TKEES
TKEES
Ines Shearling
BUY
C$133.00
C$265.00
Tkees
TKEES
The Boyfriend
BUY
$65.00
Tkees
TKEES
Gemma Sandal
BUY
$55.00
Tkees
TKEES
Gemma Sandal
BUY
$55.00
Revolve
More from Sandals
Lisa Says Gah
Carrie Bow Sandal
BUY
$330.00
Lisa Says Gah
Charles & Keith
Perline Snake Print Crossover Slingback Sandals
BUY
$63.00
$103.00
Charles & Keith
Toteme
Kitten Heel Flip Flop
BUY
$680.00
TOTEME
Veronica Beard
Genevieve Peep-toe Suede Sandal
BUY
$450.00
Veronica Beard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted