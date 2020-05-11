Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Universal Standard
Foundation Short Sleeve V Neck Tee
£44.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
More from Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Natalie Jersey Sleep Set In Pale Pink
£75.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Universal Standard
Foundation Short Sleeve V Neck Tee
£44.99
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Universal Standard
Katherine Side Tie Knot Dress In Periwinkle
£132.99
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Universal Standard
Kate Twill Jumpsuit In Black
£188.99
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted