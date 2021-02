Universal Standard

Foundation Short Sleeve Crew Neck Relaxed Tee

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

The ultimate elevated essential in a new more relaxed fit than the best-selling original. Classic, simple, and understated, the crew neck tee is perfectly polished and crazy comfortable. Made from fine ribbed jersey that's supremely soft. Fit: Fitted, Model: 5'10" wearing 3XS_2-4