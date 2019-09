Perricone MD

Foundation Serum

£45.00

At Perricone MD

Available in 8 shades, our skin-improving serum foundation creates a semi-matte finish with buildable coverage. The lightweight, skin-softening formula is powered with neuropeptides and daisy flower extract to visibly improve dark spots and uneven skin tone, while Broad Spectrum SPF 20 protects skin. What To Expect Makeup infused skincare with SPF 20.