Universal Standard

Foundation Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

The supremely-soft, fit-first layering essential - now in a silhouette-showing bodysuit. Designed in a classic crew neck cut, this long-sleeved bodysuit includes a 3-snap closure at the crotch and is fully adjustable with two rows of snaps. It's incredibly comfortable and allows you to have the perfect tuck every time. Fit: Skimming , Model: 5'11" wearing 4XS_00-0