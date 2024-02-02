Free People

Found My Friend Cardi

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Turn heads with the whimsical, sparkling fragrance of Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette Spray. This citrus-forward fragrance embodies a radiant and youthful femininity; a playful twist on classic princess tastes like vanilla cake and bubbly champagne. With its soothing overtones of tahitian tiara flower and lady apple petals, it's a women's fragrance that makes an unforgettable signature scent. Fragrance Notes: Top: Apple, Waterlily, Apricot Heart: Guava, Chocolate, Tuberose Base: Vanilla, Amber Rich with Vanilla: Sparkling bergamot that give way to the heart of creamy vanilla orchid petals Exotic Flowers: Water lily blossoms are known for their sweet aroma