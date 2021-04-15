United States
Found My Animal
Found My Animal Puffer Coat With Removable Hood, Hunter Green
$59.00
At Found My Animal
Snuggle up and stay cozy with our new puffer coats! Solid brass snaps for closure. Removable hood for a quick vest. Care Instructions: Wash on cold, tumble dry low X-Small: 8 inches long back measurement Small: 9 inches long back measurement Medium: 10.5 inches long back measurement Large: 16 inches long back measurement X-Large: 19 inches long back measurement XX-Large: 22 inches long back measurement XXX-Large 26 inches long back measurement