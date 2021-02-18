Fotodiox

Fotodiox Selfie Vlog Pro Ring Light And Studio Stand Set

$120.00

Product Sku: 56438161; Color Code: 001 Vlog like a total pro with this compact kit featuring a pro-grade ring light and tripod stand by Fotodiox. Tucks away into an included carrying bag with a phone mount and mirror to vlog your way through any and every adventure with perfect lighting. Features - Vlogging ring light and tabletop tripod with phone mount and mirror - Compact kit folds up into a carrying bag - Plug-in or battery powered Content + Care - Includes LED vlog ring light, AC power cord, tabletop tripod, phone mount, two sided beauty mirror and carrying bag - Circuitry, LED, plastic, aluminum, brass, nylon - Wipe clean - Imported - Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Size - Light dimensions: 12”dia - Stand dimensions: 2”l x 2”w x 8”h folded - Weight: 2.5 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 17.25”l x 2.75”w x 13.88”h - Shipping package weight: 2.75 lbs