WHY WE MADE IT
Somewhere between a cardigan and a jacket – the Foster is warm enough to wear outside but lightweight and soft enough that you won’t want to take it off once you get inside.
MATERIAL DIFFERENCE
Soft and cozy without being bulky, the quilted cupro is a stylish update on your down puffer.
A by-product of cotton production, cupro makes good use of the ultrafine fibers encasing cotton seeds that would otherwise be discarded. cupro + sustainability: learn more
DETAILS
A jacket with a boxy fit and soft dropped shoulder.
Soft quilting
Patch pockets
Self tie belt
style measurements✖Foster JacketXS/SM/LBUST39" 40"BOTTOM OPENING40"41"BODY LENGHT (shoulder to hem)24"26 1/4"SLEEVE LENGTH (back neck to sleeve opening)26 1/4"31 1/2"
CONTENT & CARE
49% cotton, 36% cupro, 14% polyester
Wash with cold water & dry on gentle cycle
Fabric origin: Italy
WHERE WE MADE IT
Made on 38th Street in New York City’s garment district about our manufacturing