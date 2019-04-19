Search
Foster Jacket

WHY WE MADE IT Somewhere between a cardigan and a jacket – the Foster is warm enough to wear outside but lightweight and soft enough that you won’t want to take it off once you get inside. MATERIAL DIFFERENCE Soft and cozy without being bulky, the quilted cupro is a stylish update on your down puffer. A by-product of cotton production, cupro makes good use of the ultrafine fibers encasing cotton seeds that would otherwise be discarded.                                                                       cupro + sustainability: learn more DETAILS A jacket with a boxy fit and soft dropped shoulder. Soft quilting Patch pockets Self tie belt style measurements✖Foster JacketXS/SM/LBUST39" 40"BOTTOM OPENING40"41"BODY LENGHT (shoulder to hem)24"26 1/4"SLEEVE LENGTH (back neck to sleeve opening)26 1/4"31 1/2" CONTENT & CARE 49% cotton, 36% cupro, 14% polyester Wash with cold water & dry on gentle cycle Fabric origin: Italy WHERE WE MADE IT Made on 38th Street in New York City’s garment district about our manufacturing
