Portable QWERTY Keyboard with Touchpad Innovative and compact QWERTY keyboard with touchpad that provides comfort with the freedom of wireless connectivity. Connect to any devices with this wireless keyboard. Navigate the cursor easily with your thumb without having to touch your screen, mouse or keyboard. Excellent for browsing, searching or streaming on a smart TV. Gamer can use to play video games on tablets/laptops or smartphones. CompatibilityApple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Google TV, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, HTPC/IPTVVR Glasses (Virtual Reality), smartphones (iOS/Android/Windows), notebooks, laptops.Supporting Bluetooth Devices include:Apple iPad/iPod, iPhone X/8 Plus/8/7/7Plus/6/6S/6 Plus/6S Plus/SE-Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus/S8/S7/S7 Edge/S6 Edge+/S6 Edge/S6, Note 8/5/4/Edge, Galaxy Tab/Note Pro- Google Pixel/Pixel XL/Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL- Motorola Moto G5 Plus/G5/G4 Plus/G4 Play/G4-HTC 10-LG G6/V30/V20- OnePlus 3/2- Nokia 3/5/6- Microsoft Surface RT/Pro- Asus/HP/Lenovo/Google/Chromo/Dragon Touch Android aPad &- ePad Tablet-Google Android TV, HTPC, PC, PS4 Note: Touchpad will NOT work with iPhone and iPad. - Bluetooth 3.0 Working range of approx. 33ft/10m, easily connect and control bluetooth devices with this wireless keyboard. Long Lasting Rechargeable Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 10 days of continuous working time and up to 50 days of standby time. Included USB cable. Backlit KeyboardThe convenient backlit keyboard is perfect for using in a dark environment. SpecificationsLayout: QWERTYBluetooth: Bluetooth 3.0Working Distance: 33ftCharging Time: Approx.2-2.5 hoursStandby Time: Approx.50 daysContinuous Working Time: Approx.10 daysCharging Port: MicroUSB 5VVoltage: 3.7vSize: 162x69x12.5mmWeight: 75g Package IncludesBluetooth Keyboard x 11USBCable x 1Manual