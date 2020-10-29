Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum’s Christmas Tea Lovers Advent Calendar

Countdown to Christmas in true Fortnum's style with a daily supply of silky tea bags in our beautiful Tea Lovers Advent Calendar. Filled with all of your favourite brews, Fortnum's classics, and even our more unique Oddi-Teas, it makes a wonderfully festive gift. Taken from each of our collections, some of the delightful teas in this advent calendar include (in no particular order): 1. Rose Pouchong 2. Moroccan Mint 3. Camomile and Bee Pollen 4. Rhubarb, Raspberry and Nettle Infusion 5. Countess Grey 6. Assam TGFOP 7. Christmas Spiced Black Tea 8. Plum, Apple and Cinnamon Infusion 9. Earl Grey 10. Rose Pouchong 11. Breakfast Blend 12. Elderflower, Strawberry and Rose Infusion 13. Royal Blend 14. Royal Blend 15. Liquorice, Mint and Lemon Verbena 16. Genmaicha 17. Assam TGFOP 18. Vanilla Nougat Flavour Black Tea 19. Gin & Tonic Flavour Green Tea 20. Darjeeling FTGFOP 21. Christmas Spiced Green Tea 22. Apricot, Honey and Lavender Infusion 23. Lemon Curd Flavour Green Tea 24. Chai Dimensions: 34cm(H) x 25.5cm(W) x 4.5cm(D)