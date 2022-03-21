Davroe

We ask a lot of our hair, so we should really offer it some support, too. Such as the Davroe Fortitude Bond Building Elixir. This serum (which doubles as a heat protectant, by the way) has been formulated to help bring strength and resilience back into damaged hair. It works to repair broken bonds caused by excess bleaching, colouring and heat-styling. Think of it as a hangover cure for your hair, if hangover cures really existed, and if your hair could drink. Anyway. It's also vegan, cruelty free, and made in Australia. Great stuff. Why will I love the Davroe Fortitude Bond Building Elixir? Strengthening serum for damaged hair Works to restore broken bonds in each strand Heat protectant Promotes healthy, strong hair growth Hair feels softer, smoother and stronger Australian made Vegan and cruelty free 200ml Who is the Davroe Fortitude Bond Building Elixir best for? This serum is suitable for anyone with weakened, compromised hair. It's lovely on all hair types and textures. How should I use the Davroe Fortitude Bond Building Elixir? Best used on damp hair, this serum has been designed to be used weekly. Split your hair in half, and apply 3-5 pumps (more for thicker hair, less for finer, shorter hair) to each side. Work through gently but thoroughly and apply your other leave-ins of choice before drying. Key ingredients: White cypress extract, to support healthy hair growth and thicken the hair Wild orange extract, to protect and restore