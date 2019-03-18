Turn On The Brights

Forsyth Wood Floating Wall Shelf (set Of 2)

$59.99 $46.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Display your picture frames or wall art in modern style with this Wood Floating Wall Shelf. Designed to be the perfect size to fit in your home, they each have an inner to allow you to layer your picture frames to create a gorgeous modern wall statement. These wall shelves ship fully assembled so they are completely ready for wall display. Two holes are pre-drilled to use for hanging on the wall. These floating ledges are constructed of quality manufactured wood with a painted satin finish for lasting durability. Use these photo rails in the living room, bedroom, or any room of the home to display your photo memories or art in contemporary design.