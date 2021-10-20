Fornasetti

Fornasetti Bacio Candle

$291.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Combining the iconic illustrations of Piero Fornasetti with a heady floral scent, this sophisticated candle depicts Opera singer Lina Cavalieri's nose and mouth. Exclusively created in France, Fornasetti’s popular Otto fragrance is evocative of the Mediterranean herbs that grew around the family home. Housed in an exquisite ceramic vessel, this candle is handcrafted and decorated in Italy with 100% vegetable-based wax and a biodegradable cotton wick.