Lord Jones

Formula Bath Salts

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Relax both the body and mind with Lord Jones’ High CBD Formula Bath Salts. Each jar contains a blend of pink Himalayan salt and magnesium-rich Epsom salts to melt tension and stress away, as well as petals and herbs renowned for their restorative properties. Vegan and cruelty-free. 12oz / 340g / 240mg CBD