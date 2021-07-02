Monday Swimwear

Similar to the flattering fit of an underwire, the Formentera Top was designed to instantly elevate your mood. The sculpted underwire, shape-defining seams and tall triangle cups offer the perfect amount of support while the adjustable straps and back tie closure give you a custom fit. We recommend to size up for a comfortable fit! In an effort to be as environmentally friendly as possible and eliminate waste, our crinkle fabric is made from newly developed environmentally friendly fibers mostly made using recycled PET bottles. It is considered one of the most eco-friendly fabrics available because it reduces our carbon footprint by decreasing CO2 emissions. Features: Tall underwire triangle cups Adjustable straps and back tie closure *Note, that white is a soft hue that some have found to be sheer when wet Fabric: 96% Recycled Poly / 4% Spandex