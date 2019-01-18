Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Valentino

Formal Dress

$2500.00$1175.00
At Yoox
Organza, no appliqués, basic solid color, round collar, short sleeves, no pockets, fully lined, rear closure, hook-and-bar, zip, dress
Featured in 1 story
15 Blush Wedding Dresses To Wear On Your Big Day
by Eliza Huber