Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Lecceca
Formal Cocktail Dress With Pockets
$29.82
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Made with exquisite stretchy lace with floral pattern, fully lined except sleeves, this plus size short lace dress makes you stand out in your important moment.
Featured in 1 story
Plus-Size Formal Dresses For Showing Off Curves
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Pleated Midi Dress
$64.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
City Chic
Black Lace Panelled Bodice Maxi Dress
$119.00
$71.40
from
CoEdition
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Bow Shoulder Fit And Flare Dress
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Plus Size Foil Faux-wrap Dress
$149.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Faux Leather Trench Dress
$129.94
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Textured Midi Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Belted Ribbed Midi Dress
$109.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted