Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Calvin Klein
Form Bikini
$11.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Soft jersey Calvin Klein Underwear briefs with tonal elastic edges. Lined gusset.
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Cotton Rib Briefs
$28.00
from
Skims
BUY
Madewell
3-pack Cotton-modal® Bikini Undies Set
$33.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Flock U Up Corset
£74.00
£37.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Rhonda Shear
Seamless Ahh Bra 4 Pack
£57.00
£48.00
from
QVC UK
BUY
More from Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein
High Waisted Bikini Brief
£26.00
from
Calvin Klein
BUY
Calvin Klein
Men's Cotton Classic T-shirt 3-pack
$39.50
$24.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Calvin Klein
Women's Carousel Triangle Bralette
$16.99
$11.76
from
Amazon
BUY
Calvin Klein
Pride Logo Stretch 5-pack Bikini Bottom
$49.00
$39.20
from
Calvin Klein
BUY
More from Intimates
Skims
Cotton Rib Briefs
$28.00
from
Skims
BUY
Madewell
3-pack Cotton-modal® Bikini Undies Set
$33.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Flock U Up Corset
£74.00
£37.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Rhonda Shear
Seamless Ahh Bra 4 Pack
£57.00
£48.00
from
QVC UK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted