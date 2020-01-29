JimmyJane

Form 2

$129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Perfectly pronged for your pleasure, Jimmyjane's FORM 2 takes the earth-shatteringly orgasmic ears of a rabbit vibrator and turns the power up to 11. Dainty yet dynamic, this clitoral toy is ideal for solo bean-squeezing or intense couples' play. This revolutionary design from Jimmyjane is part of the groundbreaking 'Pleasure to the People' series - a gorgeous collection of waterproof, rechargeable vibrators that seamlessly mix incomparable power with creative design. With an ergonomic design and easy-to-use control buttons allowing you to explore the 5 speeds and 4 patterns of vibration, complete control over tailored clitoral stimulation is yours to enjoy. The unique shaped clitoral stimulators combine with 2 synchronised motors located in the very tips of the sex toy for thrilling sensations wherever you choose to place them. With an intelligent internal system, this vibrator even remembers the last vibration mode when you turn it off, resuming on that setting when you turn it back on. An intuitive 'button lock' system is also employed, making this vibrator safe and secure in any handbag or suitcase. Apply a generous serving of water-based lube to the tips and your clitoris to heighten sensations. Please Note: Your FORM 2 Vibrator will come to you in 'button lock' mode. Simply press the plus (+) button and the wave (~) button together to unlock.