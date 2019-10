JimmyJane

Form 2

$149.00 $129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

From Jimmyjane, a leading resource of love toys and sensual wellbeing products, comes the Form 2, one of the most powerful, dual-motored clitoral stimulators on the market. The unique design of the Jimmyjane Form 2 allows you to pinch, squeeze and surround your pleasure center with sensual, elating vibrations. It's 100% waterproof, so either alone or with your partner, you will love this Jimmyjane vibrator.