Papier

Forget-me-not Notebook

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

At Papier

Some of our loveliest relationships are with our notebooks – those trusty places to scribble big ideas, little reminders and anything that inspires you throughout the day. Once you’ve chosen whether you want lined, dotted or plain paper inside, personalize your cover with a name, a fun title, your alter ego or a special tribute – anything you like!