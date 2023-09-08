free-est

Forget Me Not Mini

$68.00 $29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 84424118; Color Code: 011 So romantic with vintage-inspired charm, this sweet mini from our free-est collection will turn heads from season to season. Fit: Relaxed, sheath-inspired silhouette Features: Square neckline with ruched detailing, puffed sleeves, smocked back for pull-on ease Why We ❤ It: Effortlessly elevated with sleek heels or off-duty with sporty sneakers, this style has endless ways to wear.