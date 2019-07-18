Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Treasure & Bond
Forged Iron Salad Servers
$39.00
$28.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Forged in dark, sturdy iron, with long, slim handles and rounded ends, these vintage-inspired salad servers are ideal for entertaining.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
CB2 x GOOP
Egg Stand
$9.94
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
Beistle
24 Piece Paper Plates, 9", Pewter
$10.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
goop
Rose Quartz Crystal Straw
£62.00
from
goop
BUY
DETAILS
Wusthof
Classic 6" Chef’s Knife With Paring Knife
$236.00
$99.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
More from Treasure & Bond
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Enamel Cocktail Shaker
$29.00
$14.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Breezy Boyfriend Shirt
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted