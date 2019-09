J.A. Henckels International

Forged Elite 15-piece Knife Block Set

$169.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Each premium cutlery in this 15-pc. Forged Elite Knife Block Set is made from high-carbon German stainless steel and features a forged full bolster and an ergonomic molded handle with a stainless steel endcap for a weighted, comfortable and balanced feel.