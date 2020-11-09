Henckels

Forged Accent 15 Piece Knife Block Set

The Knife Block Set is fabricated from high-quality German stainless steel, the fine-edge blades are perfect for precision cuts, so you can handle every kitchen task. The all-rounder 8”- Chef's Knife is ideal for chopping herbs and dicing onions while the 3.5”- Paring Knife is perfect for small jobs. A 7”- Santoku Knife is an ideal chopper, and Granton hollow edges help prevent food from sticking. The 8”- Serrate Bread Knife will cut through bread, tomatoes, or anything else that is tough on the outside but soft on the inside. Eight 4.5” stamped, serrated steak knives, a sharpening steel, and shears round out this product. The forged bolster construction seamlessly transitions from blade to handle for durability and balance. Curved for comfort, the triple-rivet handle features a stylish, stainless steel end cap that adds aesthetic appeal to your knife block. This product makes essential kitchen tools every home chef needs. From steak knives to spatulas, every product boasts high quality at an exceptional value.