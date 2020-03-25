Joanna Vargas

Forever Glow Anti-aging Face Mask Single / $17.00

$17.00

Full Description Formulated to help prolong a youthful appearance, this hydrating face mask instantly diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Infused with metabolism-boosting and antioxidant-rich ingredients, this bamboo sheet mask delivers age-defying, glowing skin. Full Ingredients Pure Water, Rosa Centifolia Flower Water*, Glycerin (vegetable derived), 1,3-Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract*, Centella Asiatica Extract, Chondrus Crispus (Algae) Extract, Panthenol, Ginkgo Biloba Extract*, Olea Europaea (Olive) Leaf Extract*, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Lecithin, Ectoin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitoyl, Pentapeptide-4 How to Use Remove from the pouch and unfold. Peel away plastic backing andapply moistened side to clean and dry skin. Squeeze excess serum from the pouch and apply to neck, décolleté or hands. Leave on for 15-20 minutes. Peel off mask and discard. Lightly massage remaining serum into skin.