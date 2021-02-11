Dieux

The last eye mask you'll ever need. Why? It lasts forever*. We all deserve deliverance from the plight of discarding sheet masks after every use. These masks allow for you to treat yourself daily without accumulating unnecessary waste. Helping you get more out of your products, the Forever Eye Mask is a reusable eye patch that holds gels, serums and creams close to the skin for maximum absorption. These masks encourage products to fully sink in, leaving skin prepped, hydrated and looking heavenly.