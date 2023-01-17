Djerf Avenue

Forever Blazer Grey

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Djerf Avenue

Forever Blazer Grey Our Forever Blazer is made to hang in your closet for years to come. It is designed to fit oversized and to be worn with every item in your wardrobe. For the ultimate outfit pair it with our Favorite pants. Closes at front with two corozo buttons Four decorative corozo buttons at cuff One welt pocket at front Two pockets with flaps at the front Slit in the back Shoulder pads Fully lined Fabric 74% recycled polyester, 21% viscose, 5% elastane Fabric: Turkey Origin Fibers: India Lining 100% FSC Viscose Do not bleach Dry clean only Do not tumble dry Cool iron inside out Store on a padded or shaped hanger to keep the shape Oversized fit