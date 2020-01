Lulus

Forever And Always White Lace Maxi Dress

$92.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! It's official, the Lulus Forever and Always White Lace Maxi Dress is our go-to stunner! Lovely floral lace with a nude lining shapes a rounded neckline and sleeveless bodice with plunging arm openings (with sheer, nude mesh). Banded, lace waist, and cascading Georgette maxi skirt. Hidden back zipper/clasp. Fully lined.