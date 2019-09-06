Toothpic Nations

Forest Stationery Set

£7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Not On The High Street

PRODUCT DETAILS eco-friendly This eco Forest stationery set is suitable for children and adults – it is versatile, easy to carry and great for traveling. The waterproof zipper case contains 2 recycled pencils, 1 recycled paper pen, 1 bamboo ruler, 1 bamboo sharpener and a rubber eraser. Designed by Korean eco-conscious stationery brand, Jigoonamoo. made from: recycled kraft paper (pencils & pen), ABS plastic (eraser), bamboo (ruler and sharpener), PVC & plastic (case). dimensions: Case size: 7 x 22.5 cm. product code: 752234 see more see less