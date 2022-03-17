Piglet In Bed

Forest Green Linen Fitted Sheet (full Size)

Made for serious snoozing, our Forest Green fitted sheet is made from super soft 100% stonewashed linen. Linen keeps you cozy and warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Our linen fitted sheets can be mixed and matched with any of our linen duvet covers or flat sheets to create a beautiful natural ensemble, suitable for master, guest and children’s bedrooms alike. DETAILS Elasticated corners for a snug fit over your mattress. Pre-washed for softness and to ensure it doesn’t shrink, lose its shape or fade after purchase. Our fitted sheets are also ideal for deep mattresses up to a depth of 16 inches (40cm). Sherrie Armstrong 1 day ago Fantastic quality Fantastic quality. Would definitely recommend and will be purchasing again very soon. I was so pleased with the duvet cover. Read more Posted on Karen 2 days ago lovely customer service thank you lovely customer service thank you Posted on Deborah Harrison 2 days ago Beautiful and soft linen Beautiful and soft linen Posted on Rachel Cottrell 4 days ago Very quick delivery Very quick delivery. Beautifully packaged, and 100% non plastic and recyclable. Well done! Read more Posted on