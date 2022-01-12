Piglet In Bed

Forest Green Bedtime Bundle

$427.00 $384.30

Buy Now Review It

At Piglet In Bed

Made for those who want to experience the delights of being totally wrapped in linen, our Forest Green bedtime bundle is made from super soft 100% stonewashed French flax. Linen keeps you cozy and warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Our linen bedtime bundles make an excellent starter pack for those purchasing a new home, as well as a beautiful wedding present or birthday gift for lovers of high quality, natural home decor. Opt for our standard Forest Green set or alternatively customize your colorways and add extras. DETAILS Forest Green linen duvet cover Pair of Forest Green pillowcases Additional pair of white pillowcases White flat sheet White fitted sheet Wooden button fastening on the duvet cover Pre-washed for softness and to ensure it doesn’t shrink, lose its shape or fade after purchase. Patricia Makin 1 day ago Never disappointed Never disappointed, quality is what I live first? Colour choice and delivery generally prompt. Also nice to build up piglet perks! Read more Posted on Lindsay. 1 day ago Beautiful products and great service. Beautiful products and great service. Happy piggies in our family. 😀 Posted on Sarah 1 day ago Excellent service Excellent service. Absolutely love piglet bed linen . Beautiful in every way . Posted on Carolyn 1 day ago Superb quality Superb quality. I chose blush pink but when the sample came it looked almost white. I put it against the white duvet and it looked a bit pinker so thought I'd buy it even though I was still unsure. It arrived beautifully packaged in cardboard and brown paper, no plastic and a personal booklet with my name on. The colour was amazing, the most beautiful pink, quite a strong colour. The website gives you tips on how to wash and care for your linen. It said it came in a bag for storage but I didn't get that. Read more Posted on