Horti

Forest Alchemy

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Horti

Our new plant inspired candles—plandles—resulted from a year of researching the most luxurious blends of essential oils derived from nature. We collaborated with Davisburg Candle Factory, located in a historic building in Detroit, who have six decades of experience hand-making candles. Each candle is hand-poured in our signature terracotta pots and made with 12 oz (340 grams) of environmentally friendly 100% soy wax. Light the wick, close your eyes and breathe in calming botanicals, ancient woods and tropical rainforests. About Forest Alchemy: A hidden treasure. This plandle features an alchemy of intoxicating Oud, mysterious Tonka and indestructible Teakwood. Oud is used as a medicine in many Asian countries. It is a resin released inside the Agar tree in response to an attack by a certain fungi. Tonka comes from a bean in South America and emits several aromas at once. Ingredients: 100% soy wax. Phthalate-free fragrance oil. Lead free cotton wicks.