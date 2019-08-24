Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Foreo

Foreo Luna Play Plus

$49.00
At Ulta Beauty
The tiny but mighty sonic face cleanser. The Foreo LUNA play plus includes all the advantages of the LUNA play, plus a bigger brush head, softer bristles and a replaceable battery.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Beauty's 50% Sale Starts This Weekend
by Megan Decker