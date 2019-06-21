Foreo

Foreo Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing And Firming Massage Brush For Combination Skin

Amazon.ca Meet LUNA 3, the softest skincare device in the beauty world. Featuring 30% softer silicone touchpoints and T-Sonic technology, LUNA 3 lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a targeted firming facial massage leaves skin smoother and younger-looking. Used as part of your daily cleansing routine, LUNA 3’s Cleansing Mode channels T-Sonic pulsations to provide a much deeper clean than washing by hand, lifting away dirt, oil and dead skin cells to allow better absorption of your favorite skincare products. In Firming Massage Mode, choose from a variety of app-guided massage routines that use gentle T-Sonic pulsations to help diminish visible signs of aging. Available exclusively via the FOREO app, LUNA 3 provides users with a range of unique firming facial massage treatments to choose from. LUNA 3’s dynamic design features a curved surface on the back with concentric ridges that work together with T-Sonic pulsations to relax facial muscle tension points for smoother, younger-looking skin. Each firming massage targets specific areas that often show the first signs of aging, while tightening and lifting skin for a renewed complexion. The FOREO For You app allows users to select and sync their user preferences to their device while also providing a range of targeted firming massage routines to choose from for a refined, younger-looking complexion. Brand Story Refresh your natural radiance and glow with FOREO. All our skin care devices are made of soft, hygienic silicone.