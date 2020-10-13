Foreo

Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

Product Description Transform your daily routine with LUNA 2, the revolutionary and award-winning facial cleansing and anti-ageing device from Swedish beauty brand FOREO. Indulge in a gentle 2-minute daily skincare rItual and uncover a more luminous, refined and youthful look. ENHANCED T-SONIC CLEANSING - Discover brighter, softer and more radiant skin in just 3 days. Up to 8000 T-Sonic (transdermal sonic) pulsations per minute are directed through soft silicone touch-points for a deep yet gentle cleanse, unclogging pores of 99.5% of dirt, oil plus make-up residue. Dead skin cells are also removed, diminishing the appearance of pores, refining skin texture and improving the absorption of your favourite skincare products. ADVANCED ANTI-AGEING MODE - The reverse anti-ageing side directs lower-frequency pulsations onto wrinkle-prone areas, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while leaving the skin looking firmer and more elastic. SMART SWEDISH DESIGN - Available in four specialised brush types with 12 adjustable pulsation intensities, LUNA 2 silicone face brush offers a totally optimised design to deliver a facial cleansing and anti-ageing experience that is completely tailor-made to suit your skincare needs. LUNA 2 sonic brush is made from highly durable, body-safe, hypoallergenic silicone and is non-porous to resist bacteria build-up, making it 35X more hygienic than nylon-bristled brushes and never requiring any replacement brush heads. Lightweight and completely waterproof for use in the bath or shower, the LUNA 2 is designed around your life with each full charge lasting up to 450 uses. Every LUNA 2 face brush comes with a 2-Year Limited Warranty and 10-Year Quality Guarantee. Brand Story FOREO was founded in 2013 with a rebellious spirit. We thrive in making a radical difference to our customers’ everyday lives, transforming daily routines into vibrant rituals, with cutting-edge technology & sleek, modern designs