Mecca

Foreo Bear Fuschia

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

BEAR a smart microcurrent facial toning device that helps to contour, tighten and firm your skin within minutes. Gentle T-sonic pulsations massage the face, boosting skins radiance and enhancing the absorption of skincare products before and after your workout. The anti-shock system uses smart sensors to scan and measure your skin's resistance to electricity at a rate of 100x per second, the micro current is automatically adjusted in just 0.002 seconds, to suit your skin.