At Ordinary Habit

At Ordinary Habit, we believe in slowing down to create space for daily rituals. Our first-ever journal is a natural progression of this mission. Within these pages you'll find original writing prompts that can be completed at any time and in any order. From answering questions, to making lists, to leisurely doodling, we hope this guided journal encourages you to pause, reset, and reconnect with the world around you. BUY A BUNDLE, AND SAVE Can't decide on a color? Get all three options, bundled together, and save 15%. Pick the color that suits your mood that day or share with your loved ones, with all three you'll have every option. INSIDE THE JOURNAL For Now: A Journal For Ordinary Moments is a 120-page guided workbook filled with written prompts meant to help you notice and reflect upon the small details that make up your day. The practice of journaling can be a little daunting for beginners, or anyone struggling to reconnect, and a bit of gentle guidance is a great way to get things flowing. The writing prompts you’ll find within the journal focus not only on positivity, but also taking the time to slow down and notice the tiny details that help bring you joy. ARTWORK FOR PAUSE We’re passionate about partnering with independent artists for all our products. Weaving their way across the cover and inside pages, Marleigh Culver’s organic line drawings are the perfect complement to our journal’s free-form nature. Trace the lines beneath your fingers or color outside them as an exercise in letting go — whichever suits your mood. MATERIALS Each journal contains 120 pages of smooth-finish cream paper bound between a subtly textured, matte, soft-cover offered in three different colors. Sized at 5-7/8 x 8-1/4 inches, it’s the perfect portable size to bring with you wherever you’re headed. We’ve also included an attached bookmark ribbon so you can pick up your thoughts right where you left off. COLOR OPTIONS Cornflower Blue - A light shade of blue gray with a slight tinge of purple Bright Lime - In a beautiful shade of chartreuse green Pebble Gray - Light gray with a subtle green tint