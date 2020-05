For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Cher Houndstooth Mini Skirt In Toffee

$132.00 $56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

100% nylon. Dry clean only. Unlined. Fuzzy knit fabric. Stretch fit. Skirt measures approx 17" in length. Imported. Revolve Style No. FORL-WQ133. Manufacturer Style No. KFA19BS303 FA19.