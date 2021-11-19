For Living

For Living Mesh Back Office Chair offers a breathable mesh back with contoured padded seat for extra comfort Manual gas-lift with 360 degree swivel Easy to assemble Seat height can be adjusted from 19.5" to 23 3/16" (49.5 - 59 cm) Arm height from seat surface: 6 1/8" (15.5 cm) Seat depth: 18 5/16" (46.5 cm) Maximum Weight Capacity: 220 lb (100 kg) Dimensions: 26 3/4" W x 27 3/8" D x 36 3/16-40 1/8" H (68 x 69.5 x 92-102 cm) Package Dimensions: 10 1/4" W x 24 2/5" D x 23 3/7" H (26 x 62 x 59.5 cm)