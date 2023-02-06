Narciso Rodriguez

For Her Musc Noir Rose Edp

$167.00

Fragrance Note: Floral Formulation: Spray The intimate scent of her skin MUSC NOIR ROSE marks a new chapter in for hers unending story of modern femininity. More sensual and less dark than for her MUSC NOIR, the amber floral MUSC NOIR ROSE blooms with a new voluptuous bouquet of intense tuberose, its solar, luminous and creamy facets fusing with the signature heart of musc and a hint of luscious plum to create a more profound sense of intimacy. A new mood of transparency Sharing the sharp, clean lines and signature graphic silhouette of the for her collection, MUSC NOIR ROSE is presented in a bottle of pure transparency, its glass tinted with a beguiling smoky pink. Revealing and amplifying the intense pink hue of the fragrance within, the translucent bottle reflects the delicate sensuality and intimate aura of for her MUSC NOIR ROSE. An object of refined artistry, its design subtly alludes to the olfactory contrast of light and shadow, the radiant pink glass set against a lacquered black cap. The intimate ritual of layering Delicately sensual and sublimely addictive when worn alone, for her MUSC NOIR ROSE reveals infinite possibilities through the intimate ritual of layering. When combined with for her PURE MUSC, the notes of each composition blend seamlessly together, creating a new and completely bespoke scent. PURE MUSC magnifies the voluptuous bouquet of MUSC NOIR ROSE, enhancing its sumptuous glow with the quintessence of orange blossom, jasmine & ylang-ylang. Product Ingredients: ALCOHOL, PARFUM (FRAGRANCE), BUTYLENE GLYCOL, GLYCERIN, AQUA (WATER), BENZYL SALICYLATE, BUTYL METHOXYDIBENZOYLMETHANE, ETHYLHEXYL METHOXYCINNAMATE, COUMARIN, BHT, LINALOOL, HEXYL CINNAMAL, HYDROXYCITRONELLAL, BENZYL ALCOHOL, CINNAMYL ALCOHOL, EUGENOL, CINNAMAL, AMYL CINNAMAL, GERANIOL, LIMONENE, BENZYL BENZOATE, CI 14700 (RED 4), CI 60730 (EXT. VIOLET 2), CI 19140 (YELLOW 5) Product code 891108730