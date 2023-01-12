Narciso Rodriguez

For Her Musc Noir Eau De Parfum Spray, 1.7-oz.

In Musc Noir Eau de Parfum, the For Her signature, heart of musc, is enveloped in mystery and sensuality. Inspired by the original For Her fragrance, Musc Noir reinterprets its codes, building on the iconic sillage's darkest and most intense facets. Top notes of juicy plum followed by heliotrope, an addictive flower with an intoxicating scent, bring brightness to the fragrance. Next, black and captivating heart of musc builds texture with a dark and sensual leather suede accord. This enigmatic fragrance pays homage to the dual nature of all women. A true chiaroscuro where shadow and light search for each other in a blend of mystery and extreme sensuality. For Her Musc Noir reveals the femininity of each woman and pays tribute to her inner beauty. For the first time, the iconic For Her bottle, with its graphic lines and raw elegance, reveals the perfume's enigmatic, seductive pink hue. Musc Noir Eau de Parfum enhances the Narciso Rodriguez For Her range by bringing mystery and strength, light and contrast. Web ID: 12135457