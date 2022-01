FOR TMRW

For the open minded, this fresh mint green helps us live in harmony and connect with our innate creativity. It feels like a deep breath, a moment of pause, and peace. Mood: Wear this when you want to feel refreshed, tranquil, and balanced. FORMULA: Non-Toxic (Read Our "No" List) Long-lasting wear Custom flat, tapered brush for nail care with ease Vegan, cruelty free, gluten free, paraben free Opaque, rich color in 2 coats