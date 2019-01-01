Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plant Lady Shop
Terrain
Footed Teak Plant Stand
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Terrain
Footed Teak Plant Stand
Featured in 1 story
A Plant Queen Guide To Gifts That Don't Succulent
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
Threshold
Global Large Milk Crate
$20.29
from
Target
BUY
Threshold
Hourglass Wood Accent Table
$59.99
from
Target
BUY
Threshold
Wood And Brass Square Accent Table
$48.98
from
Target
BUY
Oriental Furniture
Japanese Bamboo Folding Bench
$99.00
from
Oriental Furniture
BUY
More from Terrain
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
Terrain
Bleached Andares Fern Bunch
$38.00
from
Terrain
BUY
Terrain
Olivewood Serving Board
$128.00
from
Shop Terrain
BUY
Terrain
Fringed Mudroom Rug
$88.00
$43.95
from
Terrain
BUY
More from Furniture
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted