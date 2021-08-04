Everlasting Comfort

Office Foot Rest For Under Desk – Memory Foam Foot Stool Pillow

🦶Kick Up Your Feet, Enjoy the Feel of Memory Foam: Made with premium memory foam, our foot rest under desk uses your own body heat to soften and conform around your feet for total comfort 🦶Hard Flooring is Harsh on Feet, Time to Treat Them Right: The flat ground creates unwanted pressure points on your feet, legs, and hips. Get pain relief by using our under desk footrest 🦶Shaped for Arch Support: Our teardrop shaped foot rest is designed to contour to your foot's natural arch, reducing discomfort and fatigue in this often forgotten area of the body 🦶Promotes Optimal Circulation: Sitting at your desk for extended periods can lead to numbness and discomfort in your legs and feet. Our under desk foot rest improves circulation, keeping pain away 🦶Encourages Body Alignment: Your feet and legs should be angled so that your hips, back, and shoulders are aligned. With our footrest for under desk, your feet are lifted into the correct position 🦶2 in 1 Foot Cushion: Can be used as a desk foot rest to relax or flip it over and use as a rocker to stimulate your feet and legs 🦶Won't Collapse or Lose Shape: Memory foam springs back quickly. Whether you use it as a gaming foot rest or as a foot rest for under desk at work, you'll never have to worry about it flattening